Kobe – J. League first-division side Vissel Kobe announced Tuesday that it will play a June 6 friendly against European powerhouse Barcelona, the former club of Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta, who may be playing his final game in Japan.

The 38-year-old Iniesta, who reportedly will leave Vissel this summer, was capped 131 times and played in four straight World Cups for Spain. He won a long list of trophies with Barcelona before leaving for Kobe in July 2018.

The game at Tokyo’s National Stadium will be Barcelona’s first game against Vissel in four years.

