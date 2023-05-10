Regular matches between New Zealand’s Super Rugby sides and teams from Japan’s League One could be on the cards after the countries’ rugby unions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday.

The agreement, aimed at helping the game grow across the Asia-Pacific region, will also see New Zealand and Japan meeting more regularly in internationals for both men and women at all levels.

“We have a longstanding and strong history of collaboration and mutual respect on and off the field,” said New Zealand Rugby (NZR)’s chief executive Mark Robinson. “The intention is for teams across the spectrum to play more regular matches, while also looking at how our men’s and women’s competitions could work together in the longer term.”