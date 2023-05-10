  • Canada's Christa Deguchi (left) and Japan's Haruka Funakubo compete in the women's 57-kilogram final at the World Judo Championships in Doha on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Canada's Christa Deguchi (left) and Japan's Haruka Funakubo compete in the women's 57-kilogram final at the World Judo Championships in Doha on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Doha – Haruka Funakubo missed out on her first judo world championships gold medal Tuesday after losing by ippon to Japan-born Canadian Christa Deguchi in the women’s 57-kilogram division final in Doha.

Funakubo, who came second on her tournament debut last year in Tashkent, again settled for the runner-up spot after conceding a waza-ari to Deguchi’s big inner reap before going down to a body drop from the 2019 champion.

“I didn’t have the resolve to be the world champion,” said the 24-year-old Funakubo, who leads the race for the Paris Olympics spot in the weight class for Japan. “I’m really frustrated. I want to face judo more seriously.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW