Shanghai – ATP executives hailed a “new era” for Chinese tennis as they relaunched the lucrative Shanghai Masters on Monday after three consecutive years of COVID-related cancellations.

The flagship event of the men’s game in the Asia-Pacific region was among many international sporting fixtures stopped by Beijing’s strict anti-virus measures over the past few years.

International sports bodies have sought to bring back such events since those restrictions were lifted in December.

