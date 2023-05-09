An energized Faf de Klerk has warned that South Africa are ready to “prove the world wrong” by retaining their Rugby World Cup crown.
The feisty scrum-half with the flowing blond hair is one of rugby’s most recognizable players and was key to the Springboks’ World Cup triumph in Japan four years ago.
He is now playing for Yokohama Canon Eagles after leaving England’s Sale Sharks last year and was one of nine Japan-based players on South Africa’s tour of Europe last year.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.