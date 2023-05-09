An energized Faf de Klerk has warned that South Africa are ready to “prove the world wrong” by retaining their Rugby World Cup crown.

The feisty scrum-half with the flowing blond hair is one of rugby’s most recognizable players and was key to the Springboks’ World Cup triumph in Japan four years ago.

He is now playing for Yokohama Canon Eagles after leaving England’s Sale Sharks last year and was one of nine Japan-based players on South Africa’s tour of Europe last year.