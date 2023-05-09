Formula One spent much of the buildup to Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix shrugging off criticism that it had become boring and uncompetitive, with Red Bull in a league of its own winning every race.

While Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium that hosts the race, cannot do anything about the on-track product, the competition has upped its entertainment game by adding new glitzy elements to the total “fan experience.”

It is no coincidence that F1 chose Miami, one of America’s major party hubs, to introduce two new fan-focused features by rolling out a Formula One theme song and a splashy pre-race showbiz style driver introduction.