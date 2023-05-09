The National Basketball Association wants to open more retail shops in markets around the world, as the league looks to expand the sport’s presence abroad.

The league has opened new locations over the past year in Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, Johannesburg and Abu Dhabi, which sell licensed products such as jerseys, T-shirts and caps. There are now 37 stores across 12 countries.

“It’s been a very busy 12 months,” Rob Millman, senior vice president of international licensing and business development at the NBA, said in an interview. “Our plan is to spark the marketplaces that are underdeveloped.”