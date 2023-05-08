EDINBURGH – Kyogo Furuhashi bagged his 30th goal of the season Sunday as Celtic sealed their second successive Scottish Premiership title with a 2-0 win away to a 10-man Hearts.
The Glasgow club, managed by former Yokohama F Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou, wrapped up the race with four games to spare, but still has a record points total to play for.
Furuhashi opened the scoring in the 67th minute after Reo Hatate’s cross found him in front of goal.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.