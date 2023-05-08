  • Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic scores the opening goal in the team's Scottish Premiership 2-0 win away to Hearts in Edinburgh on Sunday. | KYODO
EDINBURGH – Kyogo Furuhashi bagged his 30th goal of the season Sunday as Celtic sealed their second successive Scottish Premiership title with a 2-0 win away to a 10-man Hearts.

The Glasgow club, managed by former Yokohama F Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou, wrapped up the race with four games to spare, but still has a record points total to play for.

Furuhashi opened the scoring in the 67th minute after Reo Hatate’s cross found him in front of goal.

