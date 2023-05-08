Natsumi Tsunoda became the third Japanese woman to win three world judo titles in a row, but Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion Naohisa Takato finished out of the medals on Sunday.

On the opening day of the world championships in Doha, Tsunoda won all five of her matches in the women’s 48-kilogram category by ippon, including the final against top-ranked Shirine Boukli of France.

“I’m relieved and simply happy,” said the 30-year-old Tsunoda, who took a big step toward next year’s Paris Olympics. “I knew how important it was to go all the way here. Without being satisfied with this result, I want to make use of it in the next event.”