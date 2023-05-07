For most managers, the four-month target at a new club is stability and perhaps some favorable results against stronger opposition.

For Maciej Skorza, it was nothing less than becoming the king of Asia.

The 51-year-old didn’t just write a new chapter of history for Urawa Reds by engineering the team’s 1-0 win over Al Hilal at Saitama Stadium on Saturday, clinching the club’s third Asian Champions League title: He also wrote one for himself, becoming the first Polish coach since Stefan Zywotko, who won the predecessor of the CAF Champions League with Algeria’s JS Kabylie in 1981 and 1990, to lift a continental trophy.