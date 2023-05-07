Anthony Davis and LeBron James powered the Los Angeles Lakers in a rout of defending champion Golden State on Saturday while Jimmy Butler returned from an ankle injury to spark Miami’s romp over New York in the NBA playoffs.

Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while LeBron James added 21 points to lead the host Lakers over the Warriors 127-97.

Davis made 7 of 10 shots from the floor, 11 of 12 from the free throw line, and had four blocks, three assists and three steals while overwhelming with defensive plays.