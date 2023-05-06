With Formula One drivers facing off at the Miami Grand Prix, the Florida Panthers making a surprising Stanley Cup playoff run and the Miami Heat facing the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs — there is no shortage of buzz this week in South Florida.

Sports fans, however, may have to look to the Panthers and Heat for some genuine excitement, two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso warned, with the Miami Grand Prix shaping up as another Red Bull victory parade.

“Maybe not too many surprises,” Alonso told reporters on Thursday. “If you have the fastest car, you can start a little bit behind and you are still maybe making some moves and overtakes.