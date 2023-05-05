  • The International Cycling Union Federation logo is seen on the indoor track at the UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland. | REUTERS
The governing body of cycling (UCI) has agreed to “reopen consultation” around transgender women competing in elite female events.

The decision was prompted by American Austin Killips becoming the first transgender rider to win a UCI women’s stage race. She crossed the line first at the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico last Sunday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said that it was “reopening consultation with the athletes and national federations, and therefore agreed to debate and take an eventual decision at its next meeting, in Glasgow in August”.

