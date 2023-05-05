  • Skinner runs during a light workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Skinner runs during a light workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

A series of horse deaths at Churchill Downs cast a shadow over the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, which kicks off the prestigious Triple Crown thoroughbred racing series on Saturday.

Officials from the Louisville, Kentucky, racetrack said it was working with regulators to investigate after four horses died at the facility in the lead-up to the 1¼-mile race. One of those horses, Wild On Ice, was scheduled to run in the race.

On Thursday, Churchill Downs on handed an indefinite suspension to Saffie Joseph Jr., who trained two of the horses that died, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW