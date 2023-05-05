  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives between the Lakers' LeBron James (right) and D'Angelo Russell during the third quarter in San Francisco on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives between the Lakers' LeBron James (right) and D'Angelo Russell during the third quarter in San Francisco on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

San Francisco – Klay Thompson caught fire in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Thompson drilled eight of the Golden State Warriors’ 21 three-pointers in a crushing 127-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers that evened the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Thompson scored 30 points in three quarters for the defending NBA champions, who put on an offensive clinic while limiting Anthony Davis, the driving force of the Lakers’ Game 1 victory, to 11 points.

