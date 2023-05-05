Masataka Yoshida extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a home run as the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 on Thursday to sweep their four-game series.

The first-year MLB player’s red-hot hitting coincides with a strong run of results by Boston, which has won a season-high six straight heading into a road series with the Philadelphia Phillies that starts Friday.

Yoshida, who has the longest active hitting streak in the majors, began his 3-for-5, three-RBI outing by putting Boston on the board with a solo blast in the bottom of the first at Fenway Park. He also added RBI singles in the second and fourth, and scored three runs.