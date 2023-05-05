Boston – Masataka Yoshida extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a home run as the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 on Thursday to sweep their four-game series.
The first-year MLB player’s red-hot hitting coincides with a strong run of results by Boston, which has won a season-high six straight heading into a road series with the Philadelphia Phillies that starts Friday.
Yoshida, who has the longest active hitting streak in the majors, began his 3-for-5, three-RBI outing by putting Boston on the board with a solo blast in the bottom of the first at Fenway Park. He also added RBI singles in the second and fourth, and scored three runs.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.