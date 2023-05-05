Newly minted starter Koki Kitayama and four relievers came within one out of a combined no-hitter as the hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters blanked the Seibu Lions 1-0 in the Pacific League on Thursday.

Chusei Mannami put the Fighters ahead with his fifth home run of the year in the top of the seventh at Belluna Dome.

After coming into the season as a reliever, Kitayama (1-1) made a strong impression in his first start. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out five over six innings and walked a pair in an efficient 75-pitch outing.