Manchester City’s Erling Haaland continued his incredible debut campaign in England by breaking the record for most goals in a single Premier League season when he scored the second goal of his team’s 3-0 win over West Ham United on Wednesday.

The Norwegian goal-machine scored his 35th goal of the season on a chipped-in finish from a Jack Grealish pass in the 70th minute to take sole possession of the record, which he had shared with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

“It’s a special night and a special moment,” Haaland said. “I’m really happy and proud. I don’t know what else to say. I knew about the record, of course, but we tried to create chances to score and it wasn’t easy because they wanted to defend. We struggled in the first half but they eventually came.”