Shohei Ohtani tied his career high with 13 strikeouts but gave up four runs over five innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-4 comeback win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The two-way star reached 500 career strikeouts in MLB, making him only the second player in major league history to record 500 strikeouts as a pitcher and 100 homers as a hitter, joining Hall of Famer Babe Ruth.

Ohtani has 500 strikeouts and has hit 134 home runs during his MLB career. In Japan, he struck out 624 and hit 48 home runs in five seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.