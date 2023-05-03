Novak Djokovic will be free to play in this year’s U.S. Open after the government confirmed it is lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on international travelers.

Djokovic, one of the highest profile athletes to remain unvaccinated, has not been able to play in the United States since the vaccine mandate came into effect in November 2021.

The 35-year-old world No. 1 last played the U.S. Open in 2021, when his bid to complete a calendar year Grand Slam ended in defeat to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final.