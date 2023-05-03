  • Monday's announcement of the banzuke rankings for the upcoming grand tournament marked the end of remote media coverage for the sumo press club. | JOHN GUNNING
    Monday's announcement of the banzuke rankings for the upcoming grand tournament marked the end of remote media coverage for the sumo press club. | JOHN GUNNING

Japan drops most of its remaining COVID-19 related restrictions this month, and the country’s national sport is following suit.

As mask mandates and travel restrictions were being removed around much the globe in early 2022, the full force of the pandemic was just hitting these shores, with three massive waves of infections — and record numbers of deaths — occurring in the 12 months up to February 2023.

Now, however, with case numbers having subsided and relaxed guidelines from early spring causing no huge rebound in numbers, the government is following through on plans to remove what few coronavirus-related restrictions remain.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW