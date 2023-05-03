Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he expects to be punished for his behavior during Sunday’s 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur as well as for his post-match comments on referee Paul Tierney, with England’s football association charging the German manager later on Tuesday.

Klopp was handed a yellow card for celebrating Diogo Jota’s 94th-minute winner by running towards fourth official John Brooks at Anfield, where the German also injured himself in the process.

After the game, Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having something “against” Liverpool, but refereeing body PGMOL reviewed the audio of Tierney and said he acted in a professional manner throughout.