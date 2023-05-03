  • Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, which will be the main venue of the upcoming SEA Games, was built and designed by Chinese firms at a cost of $160 million. | REUTERS
Phnom Penh – Cambodia will welcome thousands of athletes from across the region when the Southeast Asian Games begin on Friday with an opening ceremony at a new stadium built and paid for by China.

The capital, Phnom Penh, will stage the 32nd edition of the biennial SEA Games, with Cambodia hosting for the first time.

More than 11,000 athletes, coaches and delegates from 10 other countries will descend on the country for the event, which runs until May 17.

