Cristiano Ronaldo became the world’s highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary, while Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi soccer club on a deal until 2025 after leaving Manchester United last year, earned $136 million, with Forbes saying his annual playing salary went up to an estimated $75 million.

Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million ($219.98 million).