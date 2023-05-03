Cristiano Ronaldo became the world’s highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary, while Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.
Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi soccer club on a deal until 2025 after leaving Manchester United last year, earned $136 million, with Forbes saying his annual playing salary went up to an estimated $75 million.
Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million ($219.98 million).
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.