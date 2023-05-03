Former world champion Jenson Button expects to see Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth Formula One title next year, despite speculation the Mercedes driver could walk away from the sport.

Hamilton will be 39 next January and has not won a race since the December 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when he took a record 103rd trophy, with his team playing catch up to now-dominant Red Bull.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the season, and there has been media speculation about his future — despite both the Briton and his team saying they want to do another deal.