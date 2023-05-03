  • Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games for the Sixers this season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, comfortably winning a ballot ahead of the Denver Nuggets’ two-time award winner Nikola Jokic.

Embiid, who finished runner-up behind Jokic the past two seasons, earned the accolade after a dazzling regular season campaign that saw him average 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games.

Embiid beat out fellow MVP finalists Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in a preferential ballot. Results revealed Tuesday showed Embiid garnered 73 first place votes, with Jokic earning 15 and Antetokounmpo 12.

