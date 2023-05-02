  • Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is reportedly interesting in marketing hockey to families of diverse backgrounds in Ottawa and the surrounding area. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Hip hop artist Snoop Dogg is part of a group bidding to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, The Athletic reported Monday.

The 51-year-old rap artist has joined a group led by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks, per the report.

“He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited,” a source told The Athletic. “He wants this team.”

