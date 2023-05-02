Hip hop artist Snoop Dogg is part of a group bidding to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, The Athletic reported Monday.
The 51-year-old rap artist has joined a group led by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks, per the report.
“He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited,” a source told The Athletic. “He wants this team.”
