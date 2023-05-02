Masataka Yoshida had an RBI double among his two hits as the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Monday on a walk-off solo home run by Alex Verdugo.

Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double off Fenway Park’s Green Monster to score Verdugo for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Yoshida also singled to center in the fifth as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored, raising his batting average to .286. The Red Sox have won three games in a row.