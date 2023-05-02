The Tokyo Yakult Swallows were the dominant force in the Central League the past two seasons. The team had a powerful offense led by record-setting slugger Munetaka Murakami and competed in the past two Japan Series — winning the first and losing the second in seven games.

It has been a different story this year. The Swallows have stumbled out of the gate in 2023. The team slumped through April with a losing record while not producing much at the plate. Murakami has had an especially tough time, with a batting average below .200

The Swallows, in other words, were a team that needed a spark on the eve of the Golden Week holiday period. Luckily Jose Osuna had the kind of game that can jumpstart a team.