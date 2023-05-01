Mongolian-born Kiribayama was placed top among the four sekiwake in the May 14 to 28 Summer Grand Sumo Tournament rankings announced Monday, as the March champion bids for promotion to the second-highest rank of ozeki.

Former ozeki Asanoyama was named a No. 14 maegashira, meanwhile, as he returns to elite makuuchi-division action for the first time since being handed a six-meet ban in June 2021 for breaching COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Kiribayama had 11 wins as a komusubi during January’s New Year tournament, and 12 as a new sekiwake in March, when he claimed his maiden Emperor’s Cup via a playoff. With 33 wins from the previous three meets being the usual requirement for ozeki promotion, 10 wins at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan this month would suffice.