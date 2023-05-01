The Boston Bruins were knocked out of the NHL playoffs in the first round, after a record-breaking regular season, by the Florida Panthers in a stunning upset on Sunday.
The Panthers won Game 7 4-3 in overtime to clinch the series.
The Bruins finished the most successful regular season in NHL history with a record 65 wins and an unprecedented 135 points.
