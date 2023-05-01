  • Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (right) tries to get past Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour during the first period in Game 7 of their first-round series in Boston on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  AFP-JIJI

The Boston Bruins were knocked out of the NHL playoffs in the first round, after a record-breaking regular season, by the Florida Panthers in a stunning upset on Sunday.

The Panthers won Game 7 4-3 in overtime to clinch the series.

The Bruins finished the most successful regular season in NHL history with a record 65 wins and an unprecedented 135 points.

