Japanese figure skating ice dance pair Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto announced their retirement from competition Monday.
Takahashi, 37, and Muramoto, 30, equaled the best finish by a Japanese ice dance pair at a world championships when they placed 11th at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo in March. They will hold a press conference on Tuesday.
They had not clarified their future following their final outing of the season at the World Team Trophy in April in Tokyo.
