  • Kana Muramoto (left) and Daisuke Takahashi | KYODO
    Kana Muramoto (left) and Daisuke Takahashi | KYODO

Japanese figure skating ice dance pair Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto announced their retirement from competition Monday.

Takahashi, 37, and Muramoto, 30, equaled the best finish by a Japanese ice dance pair at a world championships when they placed 11th at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo in March. They will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

They had not clarified their future following their final outing of the season at the World Team Trophy in April in Tokyo.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW