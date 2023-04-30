Kazuyoshi Miura is determined to play a bigger role for Oliveirense following his recent debut for the Portuguese second-division club, the 56-year-old Japanese soccer icon said Friday.

“Everyone really celebrated me,” a smiling Miura said in reference to his late cameo during Oliveirense’s 4-1 win away to Academico de Viseu on April 22.

The veteran remained on the bench for Oliveirense’s home game with Estrela on Friday, in which his team conceded two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to suffer a 2-1 defeat.