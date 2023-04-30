Japan attacker Ritsu Doan headed in the winner as Freiburg won 1-0 away to Cologne on Saturday, registering his fifth goal this term in the German Bundesliga.

An unmarked Doan dived in and netted in the 54th minute after Lucas Holer flicked on a corner at the near post at RheinEnergieStadion.

“I kind of sensed it and readied myself where I felt the ball was going to drop,” said the 24-year-old, who did not see much of the ball in the first half as the home side dominated. “I knew it was going to be a tough away game.”