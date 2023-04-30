  • Urawa forward Shinzo Koroki (right) celebrates with midfielder Tomoaki Okubo after scoring the 1-1 equalizer in the team's Asian Champions League final first-leg draw against Al Hilal in Riyadh on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Urawa forward Shinzo Koroki (right) celebrates with midfielder Tomoaki Okubo after scoring the 1-1 equalizer in the team's Asian Champions League final first-leg draw against Al Hilal in Riyadh on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo, staff report

Riyadh – Veteran striker Shinzo Koroki equalized early in the second half to give Urawa Reds a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the opening leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday in Riyadh.

The long-delayed 2022 tournament decider is the third meeting between the two clubs in the ACL final, with the J. League side lifting the trophy in 2017 and the Saudi heavyweight getting revenge two years later.

Urawa may consider itself fortunate to take home a valuable away goal to the May 6 second leg at Saitama Stadium after being dominated for most of the first-leg clash.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW