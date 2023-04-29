Fortuna Dusseldorf, a middleweight sort of a club based in Germany’s richest city and currently treading water in the country’s second division, does not make a likely crucible for a revolution.

It is, though, about to embark on an experiment that could have profound consequences not just for the rest of soccer, but also for sports as a whole: Starting next season, Fortuna will set out to give away tickets for several games at its 54,600-seat Merkur-Spiel Arena for nothing.

Not cheap tickets. Not reduced-price. Free, for both home and away fans.