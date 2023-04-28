Bryce Young answered the phone, and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was on the other end of the line just before the Alabama quarterback was selected No. 1 in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night.
“Are you ready,” Tepper asked, “to trade Sweet Home Alabama for Sweet Caroline?”
The Panthers kept the identity of the pick private outside of a group of scouts and front office executives, but there was no doubt among the franchise that Young was the right choice.
