WNBA superstar Brittney Griner vowed never to play basketball overseas again during an emotional news conference, her first since being released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap last year, on Thursday.

Speaking in Arizona as she prepares to resume her career with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, Griner pledged to keep fighting on behalf of people wrongfully detained around the world.

Asked what her message would be for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, who are both currently being held in Russia, Griner replied: “I would say to everyone that’s wrongfully detained right (now) across the world: Stay strong, keep fighting, don’t give up.