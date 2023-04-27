Manchester City took control of the Premier League title race as Kevin De Bruyne scored twice in a dominant 4-1 win over first-place Arsenal on Wednesday.

Arsenal holds a two-point lead at the top of the table, but City has two games in hand, meaning Pep Guardiola’s men can afford to lose one of their remaining seven matches and still claim a fifth title in six seasons.

“It’s not decisive but it’s really important to beat our rival,” Guardiola said. “The most important thing is the destiny is in our hands.”