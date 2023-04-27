  • Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (right) average 13.1 points for Nebraska during the 2022-23 season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Los Angeles – University of Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga is among 242 early entry candidates for the June 22 NBA draft, according to the full declaration list released Tuesday by the NBA.

The 188-cm Tominaga, who represented Japan in 3×3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, played in all 32 games for Nebraska during the 2022-23 season and averaged 13.1 points per game, the second most on the team.

He scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games at one stage.

