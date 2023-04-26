In a country where the ideals of bushido and Zen Buddhism — perseverance, patience, and quiet dignity — are ever-present, no sport embodies the stoic mindset more than sumo.

Whether it’s refraining from celebration after victory, or remaining emotionless in interviews, Japan’s national sport continuously demands the highest levels of self-control and restraint from its athletes.

And yet it’s the moments when decorum slips — Takanohana’s famous May 2001 “demon face,” for example — that linger longest in fans’ memories.