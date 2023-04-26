The Champions League final could be staged in the United States in the future as Europe’s soccer governing body looks to capitalize on the sport’s rising popularity in the country, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said.

The showpiece event in European club soccer has never been held outside the continent since the competition’s inception in 1955, but Ceferin said a break from tradition could be on the cards as they toyed with the idea.

“It’s possible. We started to discuss about that but then one year it was the World Cup, (20)24 is Euros, this year (the final) is in Istanbul, ’24 is in London and ’25 is in Munich and after that, let’s see,” Ceferin told the Men in Blazers podcast.