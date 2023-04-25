FIFA received four bids to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, soccer’s governing body said on Monday, with the host (or hosts) set to be appointed at its Congress in May next year.

Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have submitted a joint expression of interest to cohost the tournament, while the other joint bid includes the United States and Mexico.

Brazil and South Africa were the other two countries to submit a bid. FIFA said it would send the Bidding Agreement to all interested countries, who will have until May 19 to confirm their involvement.