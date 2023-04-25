FC Barcelona has secured a financing deal worth €1.45 billion ($1.6 billion) that will enable the club to renovate its iconic but outdated Camp Nou stadium and its surroundings after having renegotiated the initial terms, the club said on Monday.

Barcelona added that it signed the agreement with 20 investors, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

The Spanish club is set to pay back investors in progressive tranches — after five, seven, nine, 20, and 24 years — with a flexible structure, including a grace period.