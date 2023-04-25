An “Ashes” trophy contested between Australia and New Zealand in the early years of international soccer in Australasia has been rediscovered in a suburban garage after going missing for almost seven decades, Football Australia (FA) said on Tuesday.

The trophy was constructed of wood from both countries and contained the ashes of cigars smoked by the captains of the national teams after their first international meeting on Australian soil in 1923.

The trophy went missing in the mid-1950s, but was recently discovered in the belongings of a deceased former Australian Soccer Football Association (ASFA) chairman and returned to FA by his grandchildren.