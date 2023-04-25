Top seeds Saitama Wild Knights are not looking beyond their upcoming playoff semifinal against Yokohama Eagles as they seek to go back-to-back as Japan Rugby League One champions, captain Atsushi Sakate said Monday.
The Robbie Deans-coached Wild Knights wrapped up the regular season with a 15-1 record, with their only loss coming in a penultimate-round upset against a Shizuoka BlueRevs side that finished outside the top-four cutoff for the championship playoffs.
Saitama will open the playoffs against fourth-seeded Yokohama, featuring 2019 World Cup-winning South African scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, on May 13 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.
