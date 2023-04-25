Japan’s former WBO champion Kazuto Ioka will face the current WBA champion Joshua Franco of the United States in a rematch of their recent world super flyweight boxing title unification bout, Ioka’s gym announced Monday.

The June 24 fight at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium will be a quick reunion for the pair after they battled to a 12-round draw at the same venue on New Year’s Eve.

After the draw, the WBO ordered the 34-year-old Ioka to arrange a mandatory title defense against top-ranked countryman Junto Nakatani, but the veteran chose to vacate his belt in order to face Franco again.