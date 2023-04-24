  • Yokohama's Chihito Matsui runs with the ball during his team's game against Toyota in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
HIGASHIOSAKA, Osaka Pref. – The fourth-place Yokohama Eagles and sixth-place Toyota Verblitz won their respective matches Sunday, the last day of the Japan Rugby League One regular season.

With the top four teams having already secured playoff berths, the Eagles scored four tries in each half to overwhelm Kobe Steelers 52-26 at Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

The Eagles saw its big early lead cut to 26-19 five minutes into the second half, but tries from Chihito Matsui and Shin Kawamura put the contest back under control.

