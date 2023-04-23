Japan’s Anon Matsufuji won the women’s bouldering bronze at the sport climbing World Cup opening event Saturday in the western Tokyo city of Hachioji for her first podium finish on the circuit.
The 19-year-old, the only Japanese to make the six-woman final, finished behind American winner Brooke Raboutou and runner-up Hannah Meul of Germany.
“I’m filled with joy to have stood on the podium for the first time,” said Matsufuji, who is in her second year of World Cup participation.
