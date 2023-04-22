Shohei Ohtani earned his third win Friday in a dominant pitching performance in the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The two-way superstar struck out 11, including the last six batters he faced, in seven innings of two-hit ball at Angel Stadium as he lowered his ERA to 0.64, having allowed just two runs in 28 innings.

Ohtani (3-0) was pitching on three days’ rest after his previous start against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park lasted just two innings when he did not return to the mound after a rain delay.